Doris Ballinger
Mt. Pleasant - Doris "Nana" Jane Ballinger, age 67, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020, surrounded by her family. Doris was born in Mount Pleasant on August 7, 1953, to the late Floyd "Son" Bassham and Martha Jane Massey Luckett Bassham whom she dearly loved.
Doris grew up in the Rock Dale area, she was a lifelong member of the Mt. Pleasant community. She worked at several sewing factories around Mt. Pleasant for over 30 years. Whatever Doris did, she did well, with attention to detail. Her home was always spotless and every car she has ever owned has been kept in immaculate condition. That was Doris's way though, she was a caring considerate person. She was a caretaker by nature, that made Doris a wonderful "Nana" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. After retiring, Doris spent many years loving and caring for her grandchildren building that special bond. Doris was also a loving wife and mother not to mention a great friend. She cared for everyone around her and loved to give to others. She enjoyed preparing food for others, and many coveted her renowned Coconut cake. In addition to cooking Doris loved being in nature appreciating God's creation, the flowers that she would tend around her home, or taking a trip, to take in the mountain views in East Tennessee.
Doris is a special person that spent her life caring and loving for others, there can be no greater life lived than this. Doris is loved and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Doris is survived by her husband: Ken Ballinger; children: Dawn "Scotty" Nance and Kenny "Michelle" Ballinger; grandchildren: Kennan Ballinger, Lucy Ballinger, Gentry Ballinger, Kimmie (Matt) Hayes, and Devan Nance; great-grandchildren: Waylon and River Hayes; siblings: Nancy (Leon) Ballinger, Delcie (Raymond) Dugger, and Claude (Sarah) Luckett; and several nieces and nephews. Doris is preceded in death by one sister Helen Luckett.
Doris's family will receive friends Wednesday, November 11, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant, TN. A celebration of Doris's life will take place Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. also at Williams Funeral Home in Mount Pleasant, with Bro. Mark King officiating. Burial will follow at Polk Memorial Gardens. The family also requests that guests please wear a mask.
Pallbearer is Kennan Ballinger, Rodney Ballinger, Bobby Ballinger, Devan Nance, Matt Hayes, Will Boshers, and Tyler Boshers.
Honorary Pallbearers are Brenda Adams, Debbie Dodd, Debbie Long, Carolyn Gray, and members of Mt. Joy Cumberland Presbyterian.
Special thanks to Caris Home Health care and their staff for the excellent care that they provided to Doris.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Doris's honor to Ronald McDonald House.
Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences can be given to the family online at www.williamsfh.com
.