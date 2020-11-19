Doris Pogue Ball Romine
Doris Pogue Ball Romine was born in Hampshire, Tennessee on May 20, 1924 to Hobart and Ethel Pogue, and departed this life on November 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Harold Kittrell Pogue, sister, Jeraldine McCrary, son-in-law and daughter, Harry and Patsy Grimmitt and husbands, Wayne A. Ball and Paul Romine.
She is survived by a son, Dr. Tony Ball (Jennifer); grand-daughters; Sarah Holt (Danny) and Tracy Williams, grandsons; Benjamin Ball (Heather), Connor Ball (Lindsey), Lee Grimmitt (Cindy), step grand-daughters; Caroline Holloway (Bo), Elisabeth Moss (Alex), and Alexanda Ross, great grandchildren; Tanner Williams, Danielle Williams, Ellison Ball, Rylan Ball, Eli Alexander Ball, Dru Grimmitt, Seth Grimmitt, a sister, Carolyn Priest, as well as a dear friend, Pat Hallworth, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins who adored her.
Following High School graduation Doris attended Columbia Business College studying secretarial science, then continued her education at Harding College in Searcy, Arkansas. She worked briefly at ÇWS War Plant in Columbia, Tennessee then taught kindergarten for twenty-four years at Riverside Public School, at West 7th St. church of Christ, and at Columbia Academy.
The Lord and His church have been the central focus of Doris's life. She has been active in several churches of Christ in Columbia including Riverside church of Christ, Eastside church of Christ which she and Wayne along with three other families helped to start, and finally West 7th St. Church of Christ. Here she taught Sunday School for 30 years as well as Vacation Bible school each summer. Evangelism, especially involving children, has been her passion. She spent time in Claxton, Georgia, Albamore, North Carolina, and Camp Takohdah at Floral, Arkansas, teaching children's bible classes. Several mission trips were also taken including two trips to the Carabeans, a European mission trip with Barry Baggott serving as leader, a trip to the W. Indies with Jim Bill McInteer leading, and a Trinidad mission trip led by Dr. Mike Justus of Searcy, Arkansas.
Even though she has been legally blind for the past sixteen years she has continued to bless many people through her hospitality, her notes of encouragement, and her powerful and constant prayers. Her loving spirit and her great ministry as a prayer warrior will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Graveside services will be conducted Sunday at 1:00 P.M. at Worley Cemetery with Porter King, Rnady Owens, and Jim Bob Baker officiating. Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors are assisting the family with arrangements and condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com
Active pallbearers will be Lee Grimmitt, Seth Grimmitt, Dru Grimmitt, Benjamin Ball, Connor Ball, Danny Holt, Robert "Bo' Holloway, Alex Moss, and Dean Priest, Jr.