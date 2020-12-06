1/1
Dorothy Bernice James Baker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Bernice James Baker
Columbia - Dorothy Bernice James Baker, 90, retired employee of Maury Regional Medical Center, died Friday, December 4, 2020 at Life Care Center of Columbia.
Graveside services will be conducted Monday at 2:30 P.M. at Santa Fe Cemetery with Pastor Telford Tharp and Pastor Jason Keysar officiating. The family will visit with friends Monday from 12:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.
Born October 1, 1930 in Maury County, she was the daughter of the late Vollie M. James and the late Sadie Bradford James. On May 15, 1946, she married Clyde Clinton Baker who preceded her in death July 17, 1988. Mrs. Baker was a member of First United Pentecostal Church of Columbia.
Survivors include her daughter, Dorine (Richard) Hosford of Columbia; grandson, Rye Alden (Connie) Hosford of Fairview; great granddaughter, Cortney Hosford (Brandon Lairns) of Spring Hill; step grandchildren, Allie (Gregory) King, Tyler Vanover; special nephew. Jesse (Juanita) James of Shelbyville.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Vollie James, and Early Taylor.
Family will serve as pallbearers.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Herald from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors
320 West 7th Street
Columbia, TN 38401
(931) 388-4711
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved