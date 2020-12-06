Dorothy Bernice James Baker
Columbia - Dorothy Bernice James Baker, 90, retired employee of Maury Regional Medical Center, died Friday, December 4, 2020 at Life Care Center of Columbia.
Graveside services will be conducted Monday at 2:30 P.M. at Santa Fe Cemetery with Pastor Telford Tharp and Pastor Jason Keysar officiating. The family will visit with friends Monday from 12:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com
.
Born October 1, 1930 in Maury County, she was the daughter of the late Vollie M. James and the late Sadie Bradford James. On May 15, 1946, she married Clyde Clinton Baker who preceded her in death July 17, 1988. Mrs. Baker was a member of First United Pentecostal Church of Columbia.
Survivors include her daughter, Dorine (Richard) Hosford of Columbia; grandson, Rye Alden (Connie) Hosford of Fairview; great granddaughter, Cortney Hosford (Brandon Lairns) of Spring Hill; step grandchildren, Allie (Gregory) King, Tyler Vanover; special nephew. Jesse (Juanita) James of Shelbyville.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Vollie James, and Early Taylor.
Family will serve as pallbearers.