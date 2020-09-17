Eddie Glasco

1/1
Eddie Eugene Glasco, 73, resident of Columbia, went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 16, 2020.
Born July 21, 1947. He was the son of the late James R. Glasco and Dimple M. Putnam Glasco. Eddie was an avid sportsman. He loved fishing, hunting, and metal detecting. He enjoyed playing Blue Grass and Country music. He loved to share his musical talents by playing his guitar with his band, Sawmill Express. Eddie served in the United States Air Force. He was a member of Elmore Church of Nazarene.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his two brothers: Richard and Jeff Glasco.
Eddie is survived by his loving wife of 35 years: Glenda Glasco; niece: Lela Eaglin; nephews: Chris Glasco (Charita), Greg Glasco (Aubria), Wayne Glasco (Laurie), Jesse Nichols (Brittany), Scott Nichols (Rebecca), Eric Nichols (Elizabeth); numerous great nieces and nephews; brother-in-law: Randy Nichols; sister-in-laws: Robin Nichols and Judy Glasco.
There will be a visitation on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Williams Funeral Home in Columbia, from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday September 19th one hour prior to service. Funeral service will be held on Saturday at 2p.m. He will be laid to rest at Polk Memorial Gardens. Post 19 will be performing military honors.
Pallbearers will be: Eric Nichols, Scott Nichols, Jesse Nichols, Greg Galsco, Shiloh Glasco, and Chris Glasco.
Honorary pallbearers: Past and current members of Elmore Nazarene Church and members of Sawmill Express Blue Grass Band.
Williams Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Condolences may be offered online at www.williamsfh.com.

Published in The Daily Herald from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home
2517 Trotwood Avenue
Columbia, TN 38401
(931) 388-2135
