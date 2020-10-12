1/1
Edward Beech
Edward Beech
Edward Lee Beech, better known as "Eddie" went to meet his creator at the early age of 45, on October 11, 2020, at his sister, Kirby-Ann's home in Columbia, TN.
Eddie was born on February 18, 1975, in Columbia, TN, to his parents that survive him, Doyle Edward and Vickie Ruth Stewart Beech. He was a humble man, who never met a stranger. His boys were his life, he spent his free time fishing and spending time with them. Eddie also enjoyed riding his Harley with his friends. Eddie loved working with his hands and especially cooking for his family. Eddie was passionate about music.
A service in Eddie's honor will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Williams Funeral Home- Mt. Pleasant beginning at 2:00 pm with Pastor Nathan Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends on the same day from 12:00 pm until the time of the service. Eddie will be interred at Polk Memorial Gardens at a later date.
Eddie is survived by his wife: Gail Beech (Manning); sons; Jarrett (Cassie Rinaudo) Beech, Austin Beech, Samuel Beech, and Caleb Anderson: sisters: Kimberly (Russell) Urquhart and Kirby-Ann (WC III) Brown; nieces: Tiffany (Tyler) Miller, Josie Lopez, Tierra Urquhart, and Layla Brown; nephews: K'vari Urquhart and Peyton Brown; great-nephew: Bentley Miller. Eddie is also survived by his many aunts, uncles, cousins, and his special friend Marquetta Goatz.
Honorary pallbearers will be Matthew Cole, Johnny Graham, Lee Savage, Steve Henson, WC Brown III, and Russell Urquhart.
Williams Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. You may send the family your sympathy or share your memories at williamsfh.com.



Published in The Daily Herald from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home
2517 Trotwood Avenue
Columbia, TN 38401
(931) 388-2135
