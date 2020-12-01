Elder Charles Edward Ogilvie

Elder Charles Edward Ogilvie was born April 6, 1954 in Columbia, TN to the late Moderator Edward Allen Ogilvie and Bishop Charlene Smith Ogilvie. He moved from labor to reward at the age of 66 on November 18, 2020 at Maury Regional Medical Center surrounded by family.

Charles grew up on Hardwick Avenue in the College Hill community. He professed a hope in Christ at Booker Ridge Original Church of God under the Late Elder Raymond Booker and later moved his membership to 8th and Woodland Original Church of God, and worked as a Deacon and Associate Minister. He answered his calling into the ministry and served as pastor to Tullahoma Original Church of God from 1985 - 1987. He currently served as Associate Minister at New Zion Original Church of God. He was a devoted and hardworking member serving as Bible Study teacher, Sunday School teacher, and Praise and Worship Leader.

He had a servants' heart and spent his life encouraging others and offering special inquiries as to how you and your family were doing. He was educated in the Maury County School System and graduated from Columbia Central High School in 1973. He was a member of the Glee Club under Ms. Robert Ikard at Whitthorne Middle School. One of his solos was "I come to the Garden Alone". While at Columbia Central High, he played football (1970-1973), wearing #20 and playing the split end position. He ran track (1970-1973) and was a member of the Industrial Arts Club (1971-1973). While attending Austin Peay State University, Charles was recruited into the Navy. Military service included the United States Navy serving in Whidbey Island, Washington and the National Guard Naval Reserve. The positions he held included Electrical / Mechanical Equipment Repairman and Air Transportation Occus. He was awarded the Naval Defense Service Medal. He was well loved by his football team members. Serving in the Navy, singing in the school choir, assisting with the Roundtree, Napier, and Ogilvie's Funeral Home business, and playing sports was a joy to him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Moderator Edward Allen Ogilvie and Bishop Charlene Smith Ogilvie; grandparents, Abraham Smith and Rebecca Mayes Smith, and Rev. Edward Allen Ogilvie and Magnolia Secrest Ogilvie and Ogelena Wright Ogilvie; devoted brother-in-law, Thomas H. Gilbreath; foster brother, Arthur (Malinda) White; aunts, Hortense Waddell, Nettie Milner, Dorothy Armstrong, Geraldine Smith, Mary Smith, Hattie Smith, Minnie Virginia Ogilvie, Edna Mae English; uncles, Luzzell, Eugene, Aaron and Floyd Smith, Rev. Willie Jewel Ogilvie, Walter Armstrong, Harry Milner, and William D. English.

His memories are entrusted to his loving and devoted sisters, Pastor Yvonne Ogilvie Gilbreath and Dr. Rose (Steve) Ogilvie McClain; devoted brother, Glenn Ogilvie; loving nieces, Audrey Marlene McClain, Kashalua Abriana Polk; nephews, Duvonte Taylor, Prince Gilbreath; god sister, Albretha (Larry) Braden Ennis; and foster siblings, Frances Carter, John Smith, Clifford (Donna) Jones, Carrie Stovall; devoted aunts, Caroline Smith, Mildred Smith; host of many other foster siblings, god sisters and god brothers; aunts, uncles, members of New Zion Original Church of God, and special friends, Freddie and Lisa Walker, Mrs. Mary Davis, Aaron (Peete) Greenwood, Pastor Walter Childs and St. Mary Church family, Pastor Cedrick Gibson and Pea River Church family, Dorothy Johnson, and devoted military brothers, Charles Clark, Joseph Simon, Jerry Lawson, Randy Dean, Lou Mabery, Omar Ried; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.

The body will lie in state from 12 noon until family visitation Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 3pm to 5pm at the Roundtree, Napier and Ogilvie's Columbia Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Sunday, December 6 at 1:00pm at 8th and Woodland Church. Interment at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with Full Military Honors. Pastor A. Yvonne Ogilvie Gilbreath – Eugolist. (In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to: Bishop Charlene Ogilvie Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 1724, Columbia, Tennessee 38402). Roundtree, Napier, and Ogilvie's Mt. Pleasant, Columbia, and Franklin Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements. FACE MASKs are REQUIRED. SOCIAL DISTANCING will be IMPLEMENTED.



