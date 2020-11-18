Elizabeth Ann Lindsey
Elizabeth Ann "Liz" Lindsey, 48, passed away on November 8, 2020, near Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Liz was born in Nashville to Annie Mai Malugin Lindsey and Clarence Reed Lindsey, and grew up in Spring Hill, Tennessee. After graduating from David Lipscomb High School in Nashville, Liz attended Millsaps College in Jackson, Mississippi, graduating cum laude in 1994 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English.
An accomplished folklorist and expert in Southern folk arts, Liz was the Director of the Chimneyville Crafts Gallery in Jackson, Mississippi, from 1997 to 2000. While living in Mississippi, Liz became an apprentice to and close friend of the renowned quiltmaker Sarah Mary Taylor of Yazoo City, and documented Mrs. Taylor's life and work extensively. In 2000, Liz moved to North Carolina to attend the University of North Carolina, receiving a Master of Arts degree in Folklore in 2003, and later working for several years as Exhibitions Coordinator at Duke University's Center for Documentary Studies.
In recent years, Liz learned the art of beekeeping, and attained certification as a Master Beekeeper from the North Carolina State Beekeepers Association. Liz went on to mentor many new beekeepers in Piedmont North Carolina, and educate many others about the importance of conserving pollinators.
While highly accomplished in many fields, Liz will be remembered most as a person of generosity, compassion, intelligence, humor, and love of animals; and as a tireless advocate for racial equality, and social and economic justice. Above all, Liz loved and was deeply devoted to family, friends, and pets.
Elizabeth Lindsey is survived by beloved parents Annie Mai Malugin Lindsey and Clarence Reed Lindsey of Spring Hill; brother Michael Richardson, M.D.; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins; many friends; and cat Little. Preceding Liz in death were brother Robert (Bob) Richardson, PhD, and sisters Jackie Sanders and Nancy Richardson; grandparents Jim and Annie Mai Malugin; grandmother Mamie Steele; and great-grandmother Lizzie Cavnar.
Funeral service will be conducted Friday at 2:00 P.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home with Reverend Laurie Hays-Coffman officiating. Burial will follow in Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery in Culleoka. The family will visit with friends Friday from 12:00 P.M. until service time at the funeral home. The family requests to adhere to CDC guidelines are on social distancing and facial covering is require.
Donations may be made in Liz's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis TN, 38105; stjude.org
); the Curryblossom Foundation (244 Indian Trail Rd., Chapel Hill NC, 27514; curryblossom.org
); the North Carolina State Beekeepers Association (PO Box 99, Hurdle Mills NC, 27541; ncbeekeepers.org
); or to the organization of one's choosing. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com
Family and friends will serve as active pallbearers.