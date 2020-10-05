Ellen Sophie Stone
Columbia - Mrs. Ellen Sophie Stone, age 79, a long-time resident of Columbia, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 2, 2020, with her three daughters by her side. Her husband, Curt Stone, passed away in March 2019.
A private funeral was held on Sunday, October 4, at Trinity Lutheran Church; Pastor Bill Wagner officiated. Entombment followed in Maury Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Heritage Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Ellen was the daughter of the late August Backstrom and the late Sophie Backstrom. Born in Chicago, Illinois, Ellen met Curt when they were children, later going on to spend 58 wonderful years of marriage together.
A member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Ellen cherished time spent with her small group Bible study. She enjoyed reading, live theater, and sharing her gift of hospitality with others. Such hospitality was emblematic of Ellen's love and devotion to her family as a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She also loved her Cavalier King Charles Spaniel "Charlie," who was her companion.
Ellen is survived by her daughters: Wendy (William) Messer of Indianapolis, IN, Sherri (Norman) Hein of Summertown, TN, Amy (Terry) Brannum of Franklin, TN; grandchildren: Emily Stone (James) Alcorn, Ethan Stone (Ashton) Hein, Greta Ellen Messer, Hope Christina Messer, Benjamin August Brannum, Ellen Sophie Brannum, Nicholas Evan Brannum, John Christopher Brannum; and great grandchildren: Griffin Sage Hein, Stone Jameson Alcorn, August Burgess Alcorn, and Theodore Wilder Hein.
In addition to her parents and husband, Ellen was preceded in death by her grandchildren: Curt Joseph Messer and Noah William Messer.
Pallbearers were Ethan Hein, James Alcorn, II, 1st Lt. Benjamin Brannum, Nicholas Brannum, and John Brannum.
The family is particularly grateful for the support of Sheena Gentry and Christy Smith, as well as Dr. Brenda May, who provided Ellen the hope, comfort, and quality of life she was able to cherish with her family over the past two years.
