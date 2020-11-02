Elmer Lee Boshers
Elmer Lee "Pete" Boshers, 63, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away on October 31, 2020. He was born on October 7, 1957 to his parents, Robert Boshers and Rebecca Roberts Boshers.
Pete was a self- employed logger for many years. He loved to spend his free time hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his loving wife: Sharon Davis Boshers; sons: Jason Boshers (Wendy), Joseph Boshers; daughter: April Bobo; grandsons: Trenton Boshers, Austin Newkirk, Hunter Bobo, Matthew Bobo, Jace Boshers, Ben Boshers; special nephew: Quinton Boshers (Hollie); sister: Barbara Wright; brothers: Ricky Boshers, David Boshers, and Tony Boshers.
He is preceded in death by his brothers: Robert "Butch" Boshers and Jimmy Boshers; sister-in-law: Gwen Boshers.
The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, November 4th from 4-8 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant. Service will be held Thursday, November 5th at 1 p.m. family will be visiting with friends two hours prior to service. He will be laid to rest at Blowing Springs Cemetery.
Special thank you to Hospice Compassus for their loving care.
Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences can be given to the family online at www.williamsfh.com
.