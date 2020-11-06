1/1
Emma Jo Davis Ingram
Emma Jo Davis Ingram
Mrs. Emma Jo Davis Ingram age 70 life expired November 4, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Ben and Kate Ingram, Sr.; Brothers, Ben (Jug) Ingram, Jr. and Aaron (Ago) Ingram and her daughter, Sharon Ingram.
She leaves to cherish her memories, daughters: Pam Davis and Tonya Braden.; Grandchildren, TarVaris (Jay) Knox, TaConya Brown, Tionna Davis, Princeton Braden, Christen Braden and Marcus Braden, Jr.. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Special thanks to Maury Regional and NHC Nursing Home and Special thanks to Charlotte (Jean) Sowell, Celeste Cathey and Dr. John Beverly Simmons.
V. K. Ryan & Son Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Published in The Daily Herald from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
V K Ryan & Son Funeral Home
300 E 7Th St
Columbia, TN 38401
(931) 388-4961
