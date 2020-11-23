Ernest Major DeMoss, Jr.
Columbia - Mr. Ernest Major DeMoss, Jr., age 78, a resident of Goodlettsville, previously of Columbia, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Alive Hospice in Nashville.
He will be laid to rest in Maury Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Born on August 18, 1942 in Nashville, Ernest was the son of the late Ernest M. DeMoss, Sr. and the late Etheleen DeMoss. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served during Vietnam. He was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his sons: Ernest Hugh "Skip" DeMoss of Springfield, TN, C. Wayne (Dannette) DeMoss of Columbia, TN, Scott (Jennifer) McWhiter of Bell Buckle, TN, Troy (Amanda) Hunter of Springfield, TN; sister, Margie (Larry) Hagewood of Springfield, TN; and four grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Judy B. DeMoss on December 1, 2013.
You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TnFunerals.com
