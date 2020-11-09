1/1
Esther Faye Hubbell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Esther's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Esther Faye Hubbell
Stiversville -
Esther Faye Hubbell, age 80, a resident of Stiversville, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Life Care Center of Columbia.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Gibsonville Cemetery with Barry Farris officiating. The family will visit with friends Wednesday from 11:00 A.M – 12:30 P.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home.
Born on July 30, 1940, in Maury County, she was the daughter of the late William Thomas Hubbell and the late Mary Ellen Hickman Hubbell. She was a 1958 graduate of Culleoka High School. For the past few years, Miss Hubbell had made her home at Life Care Center of Columbia. She was a member of Highland Church of Christ.
Survivors include several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Billy Hubbell; and sisters, Dorothy Thurman, Rachel Edwards, and Betty Jean Puckett.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Alzheimer's Unit at Life Care Center of Columbia, 841 W. James Campbell Blvd. Columbia, TN 38401. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.
Miss Hubbell's family would like to express a special thanks to the staff at Life Care Center of Columbia who took such good care of her and the Avalon Hospice Nurse Pamela Connelly.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Herald from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors
320 West 7th Street
Columbia, TN 38401
(931) 388-4711
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved