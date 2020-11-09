Esther Faye Hubbell
Stiversville -
Esther Faye Hubbell, age 80, a resident of Stiversville, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Life Care Center of Columbia.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Gibsonville Cemetery with Barry Farris officiating. The family will visit with friends Wednesday from 11:00 A.M – 12:30 P.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home.
Born on July 30, 1940, in Maury County, she was the daughter of the late William Thomas Hubbell and the late Mary Ellen Hickman Hubbell. She was a 1958 graduate of Culleoka High School. For the past few years, Miss Hubbell had made her home at Life Care Center of Columbia. She was a member of Highland Church of Christ.
Survivors include several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Billy Hubbell; and sisters, Dorothy Thurman, Rachel Edwards, and Betty Jean Puckett.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Alzheimer's Unit at Life Care Center of Columbia, 841 W. James Campbell Blvd. Columbia, TN 38401. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com
Miss Hubbell's family would like to express a special thanks to the staff at Life Care Center of Columbia who took such good care of her and the Avalon Hospice Nurse Pamela Connelly.