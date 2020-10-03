Eunice Oliver
Columbia - Eunice Crigger Oliver, age 92, a long-time resident of Riverside Drive in Columbia, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Life Care Center in Columbia.
Mrs. Oliver was the daughter of John D. and Mary Holder Crigger, who preceded her in death. She married the late Johnnie B. Oliver in 1948. They celebrated 56 years together.
Living close to Riverside School, Mrs. Oliver began babysitting children in her home before and after school. This soon led to caring for numerous children full-time. She was a member of Eastside (Southgate) Church of Christ but most recently attended North View Church of Christ.
Mrs. Oliver played basketball for the Columbia Central High Lady Lions in 1946 and 1947. She enjoyed: being with her family, watching Lady Vols basketball and John Wayne movies, collecting old glassware, and listening to Elvis.
Besides her parents and husband, Mrs. Oliver was preceded in death by: her son, J.W. Oliver, daughter Jane Oliver Jones; brothers: Royce Crigger, Howard Crigger, and Gaston Crigger; sisters: Ethel Cross, Virginia Dudley, Ellen G. Shephard, and Hersheline Crigger.
Survivors include daughters: Kay (Freddie) Rich and Belinda (Larry) Goodwin; sister: Clara June Crigger. She is also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.
The family of Eunice Oliver would like to thank June Crigger, Faye Hartsfield, Claudette Mutter, Northside Medical staff, and the staff at Life Care Center of Columbia for the excellent and loving care of our dear loved one.
Services for Mrs. Oliver will be Monday, October 5, 2020, a Williams Funeral Home in Columbia beginning at 1 p.m. The family will receive friends from 11:00 until service time the same day. Burial will follow at Polk Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers for Mrs. Oliver will be Brad Goodwin, Richard Goodwin, Wesley Ricketts, John Duncan, Mason Pugh, Sam Inman, and Bobby Crigger.
Williams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. You may share memories or sympathy's with the family at www.williamsfh.com
