Evelyn Sealy Bratton
Williamsport - Evelyn Sealy Bratton, 94, died Thursday, October 22, 2020 at her residence in Williamsport.
Funeral services will be conducted Sunday at 3:30 P.M. at Williamsport United Methodist Church with Reverend David Spencer officiating. Burial will follow in Williamsport Cemetery. The family will visit with friends Sunday from 1:30 P.M. until service time at the church. Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors are assisting the family with arrangements.
The family suggests memorials to Williamsport Cemetery, c/o Martha Duncan, 6014 Clifton Drive, Columbia, TN 38401 or Williamsport United Methodist Church, c/o Boo Bratton, P.O. Box 333, Williamsport, TN 38487. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com
Born May 30, 1926 in the Bethel Community of Maury County, she was the daughter of the late William Earl Sealy and the late Katherine Still Sealy. On November 3, 1953, she married James H. Bratton, Jr. who preceded her in death in 1979. Mrs. Bratton was a member of Williamsport United Methodist Church, Eastern Star, and Daughters of American Revolutionary. Mrs. Bratton was a former employee of Sears, ASCS and worked with her husband at State Farm Insurance.
Survivors include her daughter, Melanie (Michael) Tyler of Mt. Pleasant; son, Jim (Boo) Bratton of Williamsport; grandchildren, Jennifer (Jacob) Thorington of Franklin; Tara (Brad) Johnson of Franklin; Jim Bratton of Williamsport; five great grandchildren; niece, Brenda (Jim) Gardner of Columbia; and great niece, Nicole (Jon) Martin of Newborn.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Eugene Sealy; and sister-in-law, Imogene Sealy.
Active pallbearers will be Jim Bratton, Mike Tyler, James Robert Bratton, Jacob Thorington, and Brad Johnson.
The family would like to express a special thanks to caregiver and friend, Teresa Warren, Dr. Cummins Couch, and Hospice Compassus.