1/1
Evelyn Sealy Bratton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn Sealy Bratton
Williamsport - Evelyn Sealy Bratton, 94, died Thursday, October 22, 2020 at her residence in Williamsport.
Funeral services will be conducted Sunday at 3:30 P.M. at Williamsport United Methodist Church with Reverend David Spencer officiating. Burial will follow in Williamsport Cemetery. The family will visit with friends Sunday from 1:30 P.M. until service time at the church. Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors are assisting the family with arrangements.
The family suggests memorials to Williamsport Cemetery, c/o Martha Duncan, 6014 Clifton Drive, Columbia, TN 38401 or Williamsport United Methodist Church, c/o Boo Bratton, P.O. Box 333, Williamsport, TN 38487. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.
Born May 30, 1926 in the Bethel Community of Maury County, she was the daughter of the late William Earl Sealy and the late Katherine Still Sealy. On November 3, 1953, she married James H. Bratton, Jr. who preceded her in death in 1979. Mrs. Bratton was a member of Williamsport United Methodist Church, Eastern Star, and Daughters of American Revolutionary. Mrs. Bratton was a former employee of Sears, ASCS and worked with her husband at State Farm Insurance.
Survivors include her daughter, Melanie (Michael) Tyler of Mt. Pleasant; son, Jim (Boo) Bratton of Williamsport; grandchildren, Jennifer (Jacob) Thorington of Franklin; Tara (Brad) Johnson of Franklin; Jim Bratton of Williamsport; five great grandchildren; niece, Brenda (Jim) Gardner of Columbia; and great niece, Nicole (Jon) Martin of Newborn.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Eugene Sealy; and sister-in-law, Imogene Sealy.
Active pallbearers will be Jim Bratton, Mike Tyler, James Robert Bratton, Jacob Thorington, and Brad Johnson.
The family would like to express a special thanks to caregiver and friend, Teresa Warren, Dr. Cummins Couch, and Hospice Compassus.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Herald from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors
320 West 7th Street
Columbia, TN 38401
(931) 388-4711
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved