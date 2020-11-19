Felix Clennon Rogers

Sandy Hook - Felix Clennon Rogers, 83, a resident of Sandy Hook, died on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Maury Regional Medical Center.

A Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at Chavers Funeral Home, 214 Columbian Avenue Mt. Pleasant, TN. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 1:00 P.M., at Orr's Chapel/Sandy Hook Cemetery with military honors. Eulogist, Elder Richard Carter, Officiant, Elder Richard James. The family request masks be worn at these services.

Born on December 2, 1936, in Sandy Hook, he was the son of the late Hosie Eugene Rogers and Willie Hobbs Rogers. Mr. Rogers served in the United States Army, and was honorably discharged in 1964. On September 27, 1958, he married the love of his life, Mary Tellous. He was a faithful member and ordained deacon of New Hope Baptist Church, Mt. Pleasant, TN until his health failed. He was employed at Stauffer Chemical Company for thirty-eight (38) years, where he was Supervisor for many years, retiring in 1999. Mr. Rogers attended Clarke Training High School, graduating in 1957 where he was an outstanding football player. He served in many capacities as a leader in the community. He loved farming, raising cows, chickens, pigs, horses, goats, etc., "A Country Boy", all the way! Fishing was one of his favorite hobbies. He loved singing and especially loved his quartet, "The Starlight Gospel Keys". Mr. Rogers served as president of Orr's Chapel Sandy Hook Cemetery. Mr. Rogers loved his community, his family and most of all he loved God. He will be dearly missed by all!

Mr. Rogers is survived by his loving wife, Mary Tellous Rogers, son Clifford (Tiffany) Rogers, Mt. Pleasant, TN, daughter Marnaka Lynette "Lynn" Kilcrease, Atlanta, Georgia, Nine grandchildren, Five great-grandchildren. Sisters, Linda R. Rogers, Mt. Pleasant,TN, Patricia Rogers-Williams, Mt. Pleasant, TN, brothers, Charles (Delores) Rogers, Cincinnati, Ohio, Edward Ivan Rogers, Mt. Pleasant, TN, Harold (Novella) Rogers, Columbia, TN, nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, aunt Hulda L. Irby, Chicago, IL, a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and many friends loved him dearly! Very devoted sisters-in-law, Effie Tellous and Nazaree Tellous Glasco.

In addition to his parents, Hosie Eugene Rogers and Willie Hobbs Rogers, he was preceded in death by his brother, Eugene Rogers, sisters, Gloria Marie, Vivian Omera, Ora Bonner and step-mother, Freda Rogers.

Pallbearers will be grandsons, Jamile Rogers, Devante Rogers, Quantez Rogers, Clarence Kilcrease, III, Tyrik Bailey, Travelle Bailey and neighbor, Jewell Polk, friend, Ron Mayes.



