Flora Mae Mitchell
Flora Mae Mitchell
Flora Mae Mitchell, age 94, passed away at her home surrounded by family Thursday, December 3, 2020. Flora Mae was born November 30, 1926 in Ashflat, Arkansas to the late Robert L. Vardell and Lillie Davis Vardell.
Flora Mae's early life was a trying one, she endured much but through became a strong woman. She married the love of her life Lewis Almous Mitchell October 6, 1943 and shared 59 years of marriage with him; together they raised 5 children and many grandchildren. Flora Mae was a loving mother and grandmother her family was everything to her and she set a fine example for them. She showed them how to put others before oneself and to treat people with kindness. She showed them what it is to be a faithful Christian. Flora Mae was a kind soul and she will be dearly missed.
Flora Mae is survived by her children: Vivan (Doug) Elain Geiger of Arcadia, FL, Alicia (Donald) Ann McEndarfer of Culleoka, TN, Norman Lewis Mitchell of Columbia, TN, and Patricia (Steve) Mae Pell of Plainwell, MI; 9 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, and 10 great great grandchildren. Flora is preceded in death by her husband Lewis Mitchell and son Lawrence Almous Mitchell.
A service for Flora Mae will be at will be held in the coming spring with details forthcoming.
Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences can be given to the family online at www.williamsfh.com



Published in The Daily Herald from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home
2517 Trotwood Avenue
Columbia, TN 38401
(931) 388-2135
