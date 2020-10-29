Frances Sowell Holt
Mrs. Frances Sowell Holt age 75, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Summit Medical Center in Nashville after complications from a recent surgery.
Visitation will be Friday from 4:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. at Oakes and Nichols Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 9:00 AM Saturday, October 31, 2020 at St. Catherine Catholic Church with Father Dan Reehil officiating. Interment following at the Santa Fe Cemetery. Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors are assisting the family with arrangements.
A native of Santa Fe, TN she was the daughter of the late Clarence Hogan Sowell and Elizabeth Dell Allen Sowell. Following graduation from Santa Fe High School in 1963, she attended Martin Methodist College in Pulaski.
She married William Frank "Billy" Holt on December 16, 1967 who preceded her in death on December 26, 2006. They enjoyed camping and were avid football fans attending many football games at MTSU, UT, and Columbia Central High School. She was also a member of the Columbia Central High School Band Boosters. She enjoyed planning family and social gatherings such as family reunions, Mule Day celebrations and class reunions. Mrs. Holt was a communicant of St. Catherine Catholic Church. She proudly served as the secretary of the Maury Regional Medical Center Pharmacy for 47 years where she retired in May 2020.
She was also preceded in death by brothers-in-law A.B. Pennington, Jr., Jimmy Walters, sister-in-law Shirley Holt Walters and niece Jan Walters Cook.
She is survived by a son: William Paul Holt (Natalie Corwin) of Nashville; one sister: Sally Sowell Pennington of Hendersonville; three nephews: Mike (Kristi) Pennington of Hendersonville; Mark (Carole) Pennington of Santa Fe; Chip Walters of Murfreesboro; and one niece Anne Walters (Vince) Springer of Spring Hill.
Pallbearers will be Chip Walters, Vince Springer, Michael Pennington, Mark Pennington, Jeff Binkley, Don Cormier, Butch Newell and Cliff Corwin. Honorary pallbearers will include all past and present employees of Maury Regional Pharmacy.
Memorials may be made to Pet Community Center (petcommunitycenter.org
) or the Santa Fe Cemetery Association (3782 Raleigh Beard Road, Santa Fe, TN 38482). Notes of sympathy may be sent through the Oakes and Nichols Funeral Home at www.oakesandnichols.com
.