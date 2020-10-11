1/1
Frank Eugene Byers
1946 - 2020
Columbia - Mr. Frank Eugene Byers, age 74, a resident of Columbia, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 at his residence.
A gathering with family and friends will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 1-5PM at Heritage Funeral Home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Born on May 31, 1946 in Hermitage, Tennessee, Frank was the son of the late Richard Byers and the late Hazel Ward Byers. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and was married to Janice Cason Byers for fifty-three years. In his younger years he often enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was an avid Nascar and Tennessee Titans football fan. Frank loved his family, especially his children and grandchildren and loved watching his grandsons play ball.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons: Michael Byers of Columbia, Steven Byers of Columbia; daughter, Kellie Paisley (William Potts) of Columbia; brothers: Robert (Brenda) Byers, Larry (Trina) Byers, Brent (Laura) Martin; sister, Brenda Cason; grandchildren: Justin Burns, Kristin (Cole) Curtis, Hazen Martin, Haley Martin, John Thomas, Peyton Byers; eight great grandchildren; special care giver, Tonya Joyce; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Jana Martin; and brother, Clark McCormick.
The family wishes to express a sincere thanks to the nurses and staff of Willowbrook Hospice for their care and compassion during this difficult time.
You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TnFunerals.com.

Published in The Daily Herald from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2020.
