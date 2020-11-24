1/1
Fred White Jr.
1946 - 2020
Mt. Pleasant - Mr. Fred "Bear" White, Jr., age 74, a resident of Columbia, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Mt. Pleasant Health and Rehab.
A memorial service will be held Saturday December 5, 2020 at Viola Baptist Church in Columbia at 2:00 PM with Pastor Mylan Coble officiating. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Born on October 27, 1946 in Davidson County, Fred was the son of the late Fred and Harriet Thompson White. He began his career at the Columbia Fire Department in 1969. He started as a fire fighter and later became a driver engineer where he led the department in maintenance. He retired in 2008 after 39 years. Better known as "Teddy Bear" by loved ones, he was well known for his big heart and giving personality.
Left behind to cherish his memory is his brother: Howard (Sheila) White of Williamsport; sisters: Patricia (Tommy) Bolton of Culleoka; beloved nephews and nieces: Wayne White, Tammy Lovett, Bryant White, Francis Crews, and Tommy Dale Bolton; as well as several great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife Veda White.


Published in The Daily Herald from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, LLC
609 Bear Creek Pike
Columbia, TN 38401
(931) 840-4750
