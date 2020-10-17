Freda M. Coats
Freda Mai Coats, age 70, passed away on October 15, 2020, at NHC in Columbia, TN.
Freda was born on January 04, 1950, in Mount Pleasant, TN to her late parents Robert Ollie and Lena Mae Dugger Finerty. She lived simple, she loved generously. Life was not always kind to Freda, but she bounced back each time. Her resilient nature was hard to ignore. Freda loved her Lord and followed him the duration of her life. Freda is now reunited with her heavenly family. Freda was a true "Tennessee Vol Fan". She was a member of Unity Baptist Church.
A service will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Williams Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant beginning at 2:00 pm with Brother Mark Walton officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday October 19th from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm also in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Arlington Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant, TN.
Freda is survived by her daughters: Angie (Gene) McGregor of Centerville, TN and Sheila (Mike) Coleman of Cornerville, TN; son; Steve Bearden of Spring Hill; grandchildren: Brittany (Chad) Odom, Atha Collinsworth, Jade Taylor, Coty Bearden, and James Coleman; great-grandson: Antwon Simmons; siblings: Helen (Dorris) McMullin of Summertown, Darlene Chapman of Mt. Pleasant, Lynn (Mike) Lovett of Culleoka, Sandy Matthews of Columbia, and Larry Finerty of Mt. Pleasant. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and family.
Freda is preceded in death by her husband of over 34 years, Bob Coats; brothers: James Howard Finerty and Ricky Wayne Finerty; sister: Netty Finerty Gibson; nephews; James Christopher Finerty and Timothy Eugene Finerty; niece: Barbara Lynn Gibson; her first husband: Johnny Bearden Jr. and her step-father: Eugene "Pete" Thomas.
Pallbearers for Freda will be Jason Finerty, Michael Lovett, Teddy Finerty, Darrell Nabors, Kaynon Henson, Robbie Finerty and Dylan Massey.
Honorary pallbearers will be Freda's nephews as well as Antwon Simmons and Chad Odom.
