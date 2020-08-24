Gary Wilkes Redding
Gary Wilkes Redding, 90, longtime resident of Moore Lane near Culleoka, died Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Life Care Center of Columbia.
Graveside services will be conducted Saturday at 10:00 A.M. at Polk Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Chris Bowhay officiating. Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors are assisting the family with arrangements.
The family suggests memorials to Highland Church of Christ, 497 E James Campbell Blvd., Columbia, TN 38401. Condolences maybe extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com
Born May 2, 1930 in Maury County, he was the son of the late Everet Wilkes Redding and the late Mattie Mae Osborne Redding. He was a 1949 graduate of Culleoka High School and his career as a radio personality at WKRM and WMCP spanned nearly 50 years. He enjoyed sports, working with flowers, working on his land, and watching wildlife. Mr. Redding traveled to all 48 of the continental U.S. states and took several trips to Canada and Mexico. Mr. Redding was a member of Highland Church of Christ since 1951.
He was married to his high school sweetheart, Sarah Alice Haskins Redding on November 6, 1951 until her passing January 14, 2019. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Julian Mae White; brother, James Curtis Redding; and daughter-in-law, Martha White Helm Redding.
Mr. Redding is survived by his son, Gary Michael "Mike" Redding; niece, Juanita Clark; nephews, Curtis Newman Redding; and Scott Thomas Redding.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.