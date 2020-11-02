1/1
George Vassallo
1934 - 2020
George Vassallo
Columbia - George Lawrence Vassallo, age 86, went to meet his Lord and Savior Wednesday, October 28, 2020. George was born April 28, 1934, in the city of Victoria, on the island of Gozo in Malta to the late Emmanuel Vassallo and Carmella Vella Vassallo.
George is described by those that knew him as quite the character. He had a dry sense of humor and was a master of the straight face leaving people questioning whether he was serious or not. In George's fashion, he wasn't afraid, when with loved ones or at events George usually was the first to eat. If George wasn't around it is likely that he had traveled to one of his favorite destinations, Tunica, Mississippi. He wasn't one that feared risk, and he loved to spend time in Tunica gambling as well as betting on horses at the track. When he was home and not trying his luck, he was likely volunteering his time with the Knights of Columbus, trying to better his community. George was a devout catholic and strong in his faith and gave freely of his time to his church and community. George is well-loved by his family, friends, and church community and he will be dearly missed.
George is survived by his children: James (Natasha) Vassallo, Connie (Paul) Laffey, and George (Ann) Vassallo; 8 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences can be given to the family online at www.williamsfh.com



Published in The Daily Herald from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
