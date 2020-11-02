1/
Gerald Matthew Negri Sr.
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald Matthew Negri, Sr.
Columbia - Gerald Matthew Negri, Sr., age 81, a resident of Columbia, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at his residence.
Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Jerry (Zook) was a decorated Naval Vietnam Veteran and was surrounded by his adopted family in the months preceding his death. Jerry was an avid Harley Davidson enthusiast and traveled all over the country, enjoying Sturgis South Dakota Motorcycle Rallies for many many years. Jerry loved to cook authentic Italian food and would teach anyone who would listen his culinary tips. He was generous, kind and would never pass up the opportunity to watch a good movie with a friend. Jerry knew people all over the country and could not go into any store or restaurant without having a connection to someone he would bump into. Jerry's other hobbies included studying geology and collecting rocks, vinyl printing, gardening and classic cars.
Jerry is survived by his children: Gerald (Rebecca) Negri, Jr., Lisa Ann Negri; grandchildren: Matthew (Piang) Negri, Jesse (Sarah) Negri, Sergio A. Gaither, and Byron M. Hawking, II; daughter in law: Tammy Negri; five great-grandchildren and with one more on the way!
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife on March 13, 2013, Judy Negri and son, Matthew Negri.
You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TnFunerals.com.




Published in The Daily Herald from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, LLC
609 Bear Creek Pike
Columbia, TN 38401
(931) 840-4750
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, LLC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved