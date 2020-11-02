Gerald Matthew Negri, Sr.
Columbia - Gerald Matthew Negri, Sr., age 81, a resident of Columbia, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at his residence.
Jerry (Zook) was a decorated Naval Vietnam Veteran and was surrounded by his adopted family in the months preceding his death. Jerry was an avid Harley Davidson enthusiast and traveled all over the country, enjoying Sturgis South Dakota Motorcycle Rallies for many many years. Jerry loved to cook authentic Italian food and would teach anyone who would listen his culinary tips. He was generous, kind and would never pass up the opportunity to watch a good movie with a friend. Jerry knew people all over the country and could not go into any store or restaurant without having a connection to someone he would bump into. Jerry's other hobbies included studying geology and collecting rocks, vinyl printing, gardening and classic cars.
Jerry is survived by his children: Gerald (Rebecca) Negri, Jr., Lisa Ann Negri; grandchildren: Matthew (Piang) Negri, Jesse (Sarah) Negri, Sergio A. Gaither, and Byron M. Hawking, II; daughter in law: Tammy Negri; five great-grandchildren and with one more on the way!
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife on March 13, 2013, Judy Negri and son, Matthew Negri.
