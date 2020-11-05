Gloria Jean Dawson

Mt. Pleasant - Gloria Jean Dawson, 67, of Mt. Pleasant, TN, passed away on October 28, 2020 at Maury Regional Medical Center. A private memorial will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Mt. Nebo M.B. Church begins at 1:00 PM with Rev. Joseph Green officiating.

Gloria was born August 30, 1953 to the late James Cardell Dawson Sr. and Bonnie Frances Conger Dawson. She was a member of Mt. Nebo M.B. Church. She loved singing in the choir and being around her family.

She was preceded in death by her father: James Cardell Dawson Sr., sister: Mary Katherine (Mouchie) Phillips, brother: James Cardell Dawson Jr., and nephew: Jerrell Hunter.

She is survived by her mother: Bonnie Frances Conger Dawson; Sisters: Carolyn (John) Bumpas, Patrice (Terry) Booker, and Connie (Mack) Armstrong; Uncles: Paul (Glynis) Smith, and Bill Conger; devoted friends: Sandra Napier, Rev. Robinson, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Mask and social distancing practices are required.

Chavers Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

