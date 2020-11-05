1/1
Gloria Jean Dawson
Gloria Jean Dawson
Mt. Pleasant - Gloria Jean Dawson, 67, of Mt. Pleasant, TN, passed away on October 28, 2020 at Maury Regional Medical Center. A private memorial will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Mt. Nebo M.B. Church begins at 1:00 PM with Rev. Joseph Green officiating.
Gloria was born August 30, 1953 to the late James Cardell Dawson Sr. and Bonnie Frances Conger Dawson. She was a member of Mt. Nebo M.B. Church. She loved singing in the choir and being around her family.
She was preceded in death by her father: James Cardell Dawson Sr., sister: Mary Katherine (Mouchie) Phillips, brother: James Cardell Dawson Jr., and nephew: Jerrell Hunter.
She is survived by her mother: Bonnie Frances Conger Dawson; Sisters: Carolyn (John) Bumpas, Patrice (Terry) Booker, and Connie (Mack) Armstrong; Uncles: Paul (Glynis) Smith, and Bill Conger; devoted friends: Sandra Napier, Rev. Robinson, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Mask and social distancing practices are required.
Chavers Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Chavers Funeral Home
214 Columbian Ave. Mt. Pleasant, TN. 38474
931-379-3850

Published in The Daily Herald from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chavers Funeral Home
214 Columbian Ave
Mount Pleasant, TN 38474
(931) 379-3850
