Goldie Scott Harder
Hohenwald - Goldie Scott Harder, 85, resident of Hohenwald, died Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Life Care Center of Columbia. She was a member of Pineview Church of Christ.
Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, a private graveside service will be conducted at Polk Memorial Gardens with Jerry Elder officiating. Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors are assisting the family with arrangements.
Survivors include two daughters, Debbie (Danny) Loveless of Hohenwald; Shirley Adams of Columbia; two sons, Eddie (Vickie) Scott of Williamsport; and Roger (Dana) Scott of Killen, Alabama; seven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
On June 3, 1950, she married Alex Scott who preceded her in death on February 11, 1973. In 1979, she married Doug Harder who preceded her in death in 2004. She was preceded in death by her three sisters, Margaret James, Christine Carpenter, and Edna Haydock.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Brenda Holloway, the staff at Life Care Center of Columbia, and Hospice Compassus.
The family suggests memorials to American Cancer Society
P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123, Alzheimer's Association
, 478 Craighead Street, Suite 200, Nashville, TN 37204, or Pineview Church of Christ, 751 Columbia Highway, Hohenwald, TN 38462. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com
.