Harry Douglas Rail
Nashville - Harry Douglas Rail, age 86, passed away on September 25, 2020, at Alive Hospice in Nashville, TN.
Harry was born on January 04, 1934, in Mt. Pleasant, TN to his late parents Henry Urbin and Anna Theresa Kelly Rail.
Harry was retired from General Electric after 30 years. His life outside of General Electric included various activities such as working on cars and cutting lumber in his own saw mill. He founded and maintained Rail's Auto Salvage for many years before turning it over to his son. He loved to cook especially BBQing. He was a craftsman, and spent a great deal of time fishing.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday September 29, 2020, beginning at 2:30 pm at Chapel Grove Cemetery in Summertown Cemetery. Pastor Jeff Smith will be officiating.
Harry is preceded in death by his first wife, LaVerne Rail. Harry is survived by his wife Ann Rail; son: Timothy (Patricia) Rail; step-daughter: Tara (Tim) Brown; step-son: Steven Meece; grandsons: Nathan (Ashley) Rail of Summertown, TN, Jeremy (Brandy) Rail; step-granddaughter: Anne Walker Daniels and great-grandchildren: Ava Rail,Nat Rail and Casen Edwards. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Dr. Huneycutt, Dr. Jones, all of their staff as well as many of the neighborhood friends for their kindness during this time.
Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. You may send the family your sympathy or share your memories at williamsfh.com
