Hattie Mai Rankins
Hattie Mai Rankins
Hattie Mai Rankins made her transition peacefully, surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She leaves to cherish her memory one loving sister: Annie Martha Webster of Mt. Pleasant, TN, brother-in-law: Charles Dudley of Spring Hill, TN and many children she loved as her own: Timothy Johnson, Tabitha Bass, Stephanie Monroe, Ira Rankins, Warren Dudley(devoted nephew and caregiver), Debbria (Richard)English, Catherine Chambers, Georgia (Eric) Arms, Selicia (Daryl) Dawson, Cindy (Sean)McCann, Randall (Betsey)Webster, Jeffrey Webster, Charles A. Dudley, Kathy Settles, Emma(John) North, Michelle Brown, Marilyn (Chris) Frierson, Lynn Ferguson, Christopher (LaToya) Davis, Sherry Harvell, George Davis, Jacqueline Davis, Sheila (Everette) Patton, Warren(Tena) Davis and host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.
Public Viewing for Mrs. Rankins will be held Friday, November 6th 4:00pm – 6:00pm at Nelson & Sons Chapel Murfreesboro 448 E. Burton St, Murfreesboro. Graveside Service held Saturday, November 7th 1:00 pm at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens in Columbia. Services are in the care of Nelson & Sons Chapel Murfreesboro (615) 494-5001 www.nelsonandsons.net

Published in The Daily Herald from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Nelson & Sons Chapel
448 E Burton St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 494-5001
