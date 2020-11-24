1/1
Helen Conner
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Conner
Columbia - Helen M. Reed Conner, age 88, a resident of Columbia, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at NHC Columbia.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 2PM at Heritage Funeral Home with Pastor Telford Tharp, Bro. Kyle Conner, and Kaytie Conner officiating. Burial will follow in Polk Memorial Gardens. A visitation will also be held on Wednesday from 12-2PM at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Born on April 7, 1932 in Lewis County, Helen was the daughter of the late James Walter Reed and the late Delphia May Pollock Reed. She was a member of The Pentecostals of Columbia where she loved everyone there and fellowshipping with them. A homemaker her entire life, she was an excellent cook. Above all she loved her family and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children: Linda (Danny) Jacobs of Culleoka, Richard (Phyllis) Conner of Columbia, Barry (Candi) Conner of Columbia, Kenny (Kimberly) Conner of Columbia, Gina (Todd) Holt of Columbia; siblings: Larry Reed of Mississippi, Wayne Reed of Columbia; sixteen grandchildren, twenty three great grandchildren; and eleven great great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings: Norma Hunter and Jerry Reed.
You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TnFunerals.com.


Published in The Daily Herald from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, LLC
609 Bear Creek Pike
Columbia, TN 38401
(931) 840-4750
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, LLC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved