Helen Conner
Columbia - Helen M. Reed Conner, age 88, a resident of Columbia, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at NHC Columbia.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 2PM at Heritage Funeral Home with Pastor Telford Tharp, Bro. Kyle Conner, and Kaytie Conner officiating. Burial will follow in Polk Memorial Gardens. A visitation will also be held on Wednesday from 12-2PM at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Born on April 7, 1932 in Lewis County, Helen was the daughter of the late James Walter Reed and the late Delphia May Pollock Reed. She was a member of The Pentecostals of Columbia where she loved everyone there and fellowshipping with them. A homemaker her entire life, she was an excellent cook. Above all she loved her family and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children: Linda (Danny) Jacobs of Culleoka, Richard (Phyllis) Conner of Columbia, Barry (Candi) Conner of Columbia, Kenny (Kimberly) Conner of Columbia, Gina (Todd) Holt of Columbia; siblings: Larry Reed of Mississippi, Wayne Reed of Columbia; sixteen grandchildren, twenty three great grandchildren; and eleven great great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings: Norma Hunter and Jerry Reed.
