Mrs. Helen Davis Richardson

Mt. Pleasant, TN - Mrs. Helen Davis Richardson, age 77 of Mt. Pleasant, Tennessee, passed Friday, November 27, 2020 at Maury Regional Medical Center.

Helen retired in 2003 from the Maury County Health Department, after 30 years of service. Graveside service will be Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Hunter's Cemetery: Brother Nelson Wilson Expeditor.

She was born on June 12, 1943 in Maury County, to the late Henry Lewis Foster and Fannie Arthurine Foster. She was a member of the Burn Springs Church of Christ in Columbia. Helen loved her husband, children, and grandchildren. She loved visiting her friends at the Amish Community on weekends and canning food. She always cooked dinner for her family and loved baking.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Brother: Houston Foster; Sister, Minnie Claude and Son, Eric Davis.

She is survived by her loving Husband, William Nathaniel Richardson; devoted Children: Diana Lynn Davis, Georgia (Eric) Arms, Marilyn (Christopher) Frierson, and Eric (Jill) Foster; Grandchildren: Savion and Chloe Ferguson, Erica (Demetrius) Webster, Nygil Arms and Chrissi (Dustin) Emaminejad; Great-Grandchildren: Kamdyn Webster and Ysabelle Emaminejad; Sisters: Jennie Craig, Mildred Armstrong, and Teresa (Jerry) Griffin; devoted Brother : Clennon Foster; Sister-in-law: Annie Martha Webster; Brothers-in- law: Joe (Pearlee) Richardson and Walter Claude and devoted nephew Jeffrey Webster. She is also survived by a host of other nieces, and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Roundtree, Napier, and Oglivie's Columbia Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements.



