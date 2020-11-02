Helen Frances Trinkle Royster
Dixon Springs - Helen Frances Trinkle Royster, age 98, passed peacefully at NHC Maury Regional in Columbia, TN on October 30, 2020. She was born on September 30, 1922 in Montgomery County, TN to the late Clyde Clayton Trinkle and Helen Swift Trinkle. She was a graduate of WT Thomas High School and Nashville Business College. She married Lt. William Lanas Royster on March 2, 1946 upon his return from overseas service during WWII. They made their home on the Royster family farm in Smith County, TN. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lanas, in 1965 when she took an active role in farming, business, the Methodist church, and the community for the next 50 years, including Farm Bureau Women District Leader and Director of Cumberland Bank.
Helen was a jovial lady who maintained a positive outlook on life, no matter the circumstance, and possessed an infectious smile that could light a room. She never met a stranger and drew energy from being around others. The family wishes to thank the staff and volunteers of NHC Maury Regional for their loving care and the joy they brought to Helen the last five years of her life.
Survivors include daughters, Jane Royster Moore & husband Alvin of Columbia and Ann Royster White & husband Al of Knoxville; grandchildren, Bill Moore of Denver, CO and Elizabeth Moore Fox & husband Chris of Atlanta, GA; great-granddaughters, Annabel and Frances Fox; sister, Effie McGregor of Dover.
Due to health concerns regarding CoVid-19, a private graveside service was conducted.
Memorials may be made to the Tennessee Farm Bureau Ag in the Classroom program – P.O. Box 307 – Columbia, TN 38402 or to the Chapel Hill United Methodist Church – Riddleton, TN 37151.
