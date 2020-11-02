1/1
Helen Frances Trinkle Royster
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Frances Trinkle Royster
Dixon Springs - Helen Frances Trinkle Royster, age 98, passed peacefully at NHC Maury Regional in Columbia, TN on October 30, 2020. She was born on September 30, 1922 in Montgomery County, TN to the late Clyde Clayton Trinkle and Helen Swift Trinkle. She was a graduate of WT Thomas High School and Nashville Business College. She married Lt. William Lanas Royster on March 2, 1946 upon his return from overseas service during WWII. They made their home on the Royster family farm in Smith County, TN. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lanas, in 1965 when she took an active role in farming, business, the Methodist church, and the community for the next 50 years, including Farm Bureau Women District Leader and Director of Cumberland Bank.
Helen was a jovial lady who maintained a positive outlook on life, no matter the circumstance, and possessed an infectious smile that could light a room. She never met a stranger and drew energy from being around others. The family wishes to thank the staff and volunteers of NHC Maury Regional for their loving care and the joy they brought to Helen the last five years of her life.
Survivors include daughters, Jane Royster Moore & husband Alvin of Columbia and Ann Royster White & husband Al of Knoxville; grandchildren, Bill Moore of Denver, CO and Elizabeth Moore Fox & husband Chris of Atlanta, GA; great-granddaughters, Annabel and Frances Fox; sister, Effie McGregor of Dover.
Due to health concerns regarding CoVid-19, a private graveside service was conducted.
Memorials may be made to the Tennessee Farm Bureau Ag in the Classroom program – P.O. Box 307 – Columbia, TN 38402 or to the Chapel Hill United Methodist Church – Riddleton, TN 37151.
SANDERSON FUNERAL HOME, Carthage (615)735-2118 www.SandersonFH.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Herald from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sanderson Funeral Home
901 N. Main St.
Carthage, TN 37030
615-735-2118
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sanderson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 1, 2020
Jane, Ann And family, I am so sorry for your loss. Helen was such an active part of her community, from home room mother at Cox-Davis, to farming, to the business world, besides being a friend to so many. I feel like the coronavirus has robbed us the opportunity of showing our love and respect for her. You are in our prayers. Laura Gregory Reasonover and Kerry Reasonover
Laura Reasonover
Friend
November 1, 2020
Mrs royster was such a sweet lady and will be missed . I am truly blessed to have gotten to know and care for her while I worked at NHC. God bless her family and keep them in your arms
Shayna powell
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved