Henry Clay Dugger, Jr.
Henry Clay Dugger, Jr. 87, retired office clerk for Peabody Coal Company, retired part time deliveryman for Fisher Pharmacy, and resident of Columbia, died Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford.
A graveside service will be conducted Wednesday at 2:00 P.M. at Friendship Cemetery with Jeremy Butt officiating. Military honors will be provided by Herbert Griffin American Legion Post 19. Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors are assisting the family with arrangements.
The family suggests memorials to the American Heart Association
, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231 or West Seventh Street Church of Christ, 405 West Seventh Street, Columbia, TN 38401.
.
Born April 24, 1933 in the Stiversville Community of Maury County, he was the son of the late Henry Clay Dugger, Sr. and the late Janie McConnell Dugger. He was a 1951 graduate of Culleoka High School and attended one year at the University of Tennessee. He served in the United States Air Force from 1953-1957 stationed in Germany. An avid sportsman, Mr. Dugger was a UT Vols fan, Atlanta Braves Fan, played on a bowling league for several years and the church softball team. He was a member of West Seventh Street Church of Christ.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Charlie Ann Mitchell Dugger of Columbia; daughter, Denise (Chris) Tullis of Columbia; sons, Tim (Tamela) Dugger of Culleoka; Chris (Jené) Dugger of Culleoka; brothers, Doug (Sandra) Dugger of Lynnville; Ronald Dugger of Knoxville; sisters, Virginia (Doug) Tyree of Lewisburg; Margaret Chapman of Lewisburg; Laquita Hobby of Mooresville; Darlene (Joe) Alexander of Culleoka; Kathy (Michael) Richardson of Culleoka; grandchildren, Wesley (Cortney) Dugger, Camryn Tullis, Colton Tullis, Jared Wademan, Jaylin Smith, Andrea (Dan) Wilkerson, Kelsey (Justin) Webb; several great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Joyce Dugger of Spring Hill; Donna Dugger of Columbia; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert "Bob" Dugger, William Dugger, Don Dugger, Sr.; and sister, Carolyn Andrews.
Honorary pallbearers will be his nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Donna and Jackie Gibbs, and the nursing staff at NHC Columbia Home Health.