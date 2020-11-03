1/1
Herman Francis Alley
Herman Francis Alley
Spring Hill - Herman Francis Alley, a life-long artist and a legend to Spring Hill, Tennessee, Passed away on the morning of Sunday, November 1st at age 78.
Herman is survived by Ethel McFarland, David McFarland Jr., Renee Espeaignnette, Patrick McFarland, Daniel McFarland, Jackie Gomoljak, Hannah McFarland Arick, John Gomoljak III, John Gomoljak IV, Jacob Gomoljak, Joshua Gomoljak, Johannah Fredrick, Jocelyn Gomoljak, Jade Gomoljak, Lydia McFarland, Rudy Arick, Grady McFarland, Ainsley Kelley, Larkin Fredrick, and John Gomoljak V. He is predeceased by David McFarland Sr.
Herman was born on June 5th, 1942 in Bar Harbor, Maine. He attended Conners Emerson School where he pursued his passion in art. In 1958, Herman met his lifelong partner in crime, Ethel McFarland. Since then, Herman has helped raise three generations of children whom he was very proud of, loved very deeply, and were the most important part of his life.
Herman was a very groovy dude. He was a humanist, a humorist, and never without his famous smile. He was a friend to the four-legged and to all creation. Herman loved in a very special way, and if you had the honor of meeting him, you knew that right away; he never met a stranger. Herman enjoyed the simple things in life. He spent his time drawing, coloring, painting, watching Clint Eastwood, John Wayne, and WWE Wrestling, riding Bikes, playing with his nieces and nephews, and giving them art lessons. He looked forward to his morning coffee at McDonalds, where he worked for 20+ years, watching the Titans win, dressing up for his favorite holiday, Halloween, and handing out candy to the neighborhood kids. He cherished spending time with his loving friend, Carolina Martinez de Aguilar. Herman was Employee of the month many, many times and enriched his community with his welcoming smile, warm hugs, and beautiful pieces of artwork. He was loved big, by all. He will be deeply missed by his friends and family.
A visitation will be held Thursday, November 5th at 12 PM followed by a Funeral at 2 PM at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home in Spring Hill, Tennessee. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. 931 486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com

Published in The Daily Herald from Nov. 3 to Nov. 11, 2020.
