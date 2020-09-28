Houston Thomason, Jr.
Nashville - Houston Thomason, Jr., age 82, passed away on September 25, 2020, at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, TN.
Houston was born on September 14, 1938 in Mt. Pleasant, TN to his late parents Houston Thomason Sr. and Nellie Mai Lemay He was a graduate of Haylong High School. After high school he served his country in the United States Army. Houston spent nearly two decades with Monsanto. After leaving Monsanto he would spend the rest of his career in traffic control for the City of Columbia. He was passionate about old cars and restoring them. He worked on his diligently until he couldn't anymore.
A service will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Williams Funeral Home in Columbia at 1:00 pm. The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 3:00 PM till 7:00 pm also at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Columbia, TN.
Houston is survived by his wife: Dorothy Thomason; children: Sonia Thomason (Randy) Fernett, Perry Thomason, and Kenny Thomason; grandchildren: Mandie (Jeff) Mandell, Cody (Toni) Fernett, Ashley (Trent) Cothan, and Kristi (Joel) Odom; great-grandchildren: Ariel Roland, Mason Roland, Emma Roland, Bryson Story, Briley Odom, Kylee Odom, Jaxson Pagan and Weston Fernett. Houston is preceded in death by his great-granddaughter, Alyssa Faith Roland.
Williams Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. You may send the family your sympathy or share your memories at williamsfh.com
