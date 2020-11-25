Howard Eugene Alderson
Columbia - Howard Eugene (Snooks) Alderson was born February 2, 1927, in Columbia, Tennessee at The Kings Daughters Hospital. After living most of his life in Maury County, he died peacefully on November 23, 2020 at Morning Pointe in Columbia at the age of 93.
Snooks was the only child of Lilly Mae Russell Alderson, and Thomas Howard (Buck) Alderson both of Williamsport, TN. He was a graduate of Woodrow School, Columbia Central High School and Middle Tennessee State University. He joined the US Maritime Service in June of 1945, then enlisted in the US Army where he served for a year before being medically discharged. He attended the University of Tennessee Medical School for two years. He married Lucy Belle Hicks of Tullahoma on December 25, 1950. They raised three children and lived in his beloved Williamsport until her death in 1981. He started Mid State Insurance Agency, Inc. in 1954 where he served the community until his retirement in 1991. He married Alien Greer Akin in 1982.
Snooks was an active member of Williamsport United Methodist Church for sixty years before moving to First United Methodist Church of Columbia. He was also a member of Kiwanis and Golden K Club, Maury County Adult FCA Chapter of Columbia, Ayers-Whitney Fellowship class at FUMC, as well as being a Mason (Benton Lodge #111) and Shriner (Columbia Lodge #31).
He is preceded in death by his wife, Lucy Hicks Alderson, and his son Michael Howard Alderson. He is survived by his wife Aileen Akin, his daughters Lesa Young (Buck) of Columbia and Martha Polk (Doug) of Cary, N.C. as well as his two step children: Dr. Bill Aikin (Shelia) of Nashville and Jan Ford of Columbia and grandchildren: Jay Alderson of Marshall, Michigan, Lindsay Edelen (Brian) of Louisville, KY, Emily Graney (Kevin) of Atlanta, Lucy Wahlman (Matt) of Birmingham, Tom Young (Delaney) of Knoxville. Two step granddaughters: Sara Parker (Adam) of Columbus, Ms. and Rachel Fuller (Scottie) of Marion, Ms. He is also survived by eight great grandchildren.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Morning Pointe Assisted Living, Compassus Hospice Care, Dr. Paul Perryman, the past and present staff of Mid State Insurance, and many loving sitters and care givers who served him so faithfully.
Pallbearers: Dr. Bill Akin, Dr. Will Akin, Jay Alderson, Daniel Polk, Doug Polk, Buck Young and Tom Young.
A family service will be held at Williamsport United Methodist Church, followed by burial in Williamsport Cemetery. Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors are assisting the family with arrangements. The family requests that memorials go to Williamsport United Methodist Church, Williamsport Cemetery or Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com
