1/1
Howard Eugene Alderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Howard Eugene Alderson
Columbia - Howard Eugene (Snooks) Alderson was born February 2, 1927, in Columbia, Tennessee at The Kings Daughters Hospital. After living most of his life in Maury County, he died peacefully on November 23, 2020 at Morning Pointe in Columbia at the age of 93.
Snooks was the only child of Lilly Mae Russell Alderson, and Thomas Howard (Buck) Alderson both of Williamsport, TN. He was a graduate of Woodrow School, Columbia Central High School and Middle Tennessee State University. He joined the US Maritime Service in June of 1945, then enlisted in the US Army where he served for a year before being medically discharged. He attended the University of Tennessee Medical School for two years. He married Lucy Belle Hicks of Tullahoma on December 25, 1950. They raised three children and lived in his beloved Williamsport until her death in 1981. He started Mid State Insurance Agency, Inc. in 1954 where he served the community until his retirement in 1991. He married Alien Greer Akin in 1982.
Snooks was an active member of Williamsport United Methodist Church for sixty years before moving to First United Methodist Church of Columbia. He was also a member of Kiwanis and Golden K Club, Maury County Adult FCA Chapter of Columbia, Ayers-Whitney Fellowship class at FUMC, as well as being a Mason (Benton Lodge #111) and Shriner (Columbia Lodge #31).
He is preceded in death by his wife, Lucy Hicks Alderson, and his son Michael Howard Alderson. He is survived by his wife Aileen Akin, his daughters Lesa Young (Buck) of Columbia and Martha Polk (Doug) of Cary, N.C. as well as his two step children: Dr. Bill Aikin (Shelia) of Nashville and Jan Ford of Columbia and grandchildren: Jay Alderson of Marshall, Michigan, Lindsay Edelen (Brian) of Louisville, KY, Emily Graney (Kevin) of Atlanta, Lucy Wahlman (Matt) of Birmingham, Tom Young (Delaney) of Knoxville. Two step granddaughters: Sara Parker (Adam) of Columbus, Ms. and Rachel Fuller (Scottie) of Marion, Ms. He is also survived by eight great grandchildren.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Morning Pointe Assisted Living, Compassus Hospice Care, Dr. Paul Perryman, the past and present staff of Mid State Insurance, and many loving sitters and care givers who served him so faithfully.
Pallbearers: Dr. Bill Akin, Dr. Will Akin, Jay Alderson, Daniel Polk, Doug Polk, Buck Young and Tom Young.
A family service will be held at Williamsport United Methodist Church, followed by burial in Williamsport Cemetery. Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors are assisting the family with arrangements. The family requests that memorials go to Williamsport United Methodist Church, Williamsport Cemetery or Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Herald from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors
320 West 7th Street
Columbia, TN 38401
(931) 388-4711
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved