Hoyt D. Gardner, Jr., 74, retired History Professor for Columbia State Community College, died Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Williamson Medical Center.

A memorial service will be conducted Saturday at 4:00 P.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home with Reverend Jeff Kane officiating. The family will visit with friends Saturday from 2:00 P.M. until service time at the funeral home.

Memorials can be made to the Maury County Animal Shelter, 1233 Mapleash Ave, Columbia, TN 38401 or Columbia State Community College Scholarship Foundation,

Born March 4, 1946 in Louisville, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Hoyt Devane Gardner, Sr. and the late Rose Brakmeier Gardner. Mr. Gardner was a part of the breakfast Rotary and on the Columbia State Community College Board for many years.

He is survived by his daughters, Courtney Gardner and Devan Gardner; brother, Nick (Jeannie) Gardner; sister-in-law, Sarah Gardner; niece, Gracelyn Gardner; nephew, William Gardner; many other nieces & nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ellen Whitt Gardner; brother, Tom Gardner; and aunt, Sherrill Brakmeier.

