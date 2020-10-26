1/1
Inez Roth
Wayland - Inez Roth, 101 of Wayland, died Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the Parkview Home in Wayland.
Due to Covid-19, private family graveside services will be at the Sugar Creek Cemetery near Wayland with Pastor Rachelle Luitjens officiating. Memorials may be made to charity of donor's choose. Beatty-Peterseim Funeral Home in Wayland is assisting the family.
Inez was born April 7, 1919 in Noble, Iowa the daughter of Sam and Mollie (Roth) Nebel. She married Glen Wm. Roth April of 1940. She accepted Christ in her youth and was a lifelong member of the Sugar Creek Mennonite Church.
She enjoyed family activities, helping on the farm, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, gardening, and flowers. She made many quilts and comforters for WMSA and grandchildren.
Survivors include children, Benjie (Judy) Roth, Brad (Sonja) Roth, Glenda Landers, Randy (Lorrie) Roth and Gayla (Terry) Rodgers, 11 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Glen, siblings, Clayton (Edith) Nebel, Gerald Nebel, Evelyn (Bill) Roth, son in law Tony Landers, niece Bethene Stewart, nephews, Milan Roth and Keith Nebel and grandson in law Brian Schmitz.

Published in The Daily Herald from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
