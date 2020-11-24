Jalyn Tre' Gaines

Columbia - Jalyn Tre' Gaines was born May 24,1993 in Columbia, TN to the late Elder Ronald Gaines and Cheryl Russell-Gaines. He entered into enternal rest on Saturday November 21,2020 at Southern Hills Hospital Surrounded by his family.

He was preceded in death by his father Elder Ronald Gaines and grandparents Dec. James Russell, Mother Gracie Russell, uncles Donald Russell, Harold Russell, Greg Bone.

He survived by Mother Cheryl Russell-Gaines and Brother Rashard (Kyrstyen) Gaines, Nieces Jaliyah Gaines, Kyn Davison, nephews Jaliyah Gaines, Kyron Davison , Loving God mother Janice Favor, Grandmother Jacola Gaines, Aunts Margaret (Charles) Leggier of Mt. Pleasant, Janice Favor of Booker Ridge Community, Catherine Russell of Lewisburg, uncles David ( Patricia) Russell, Scott (Ann) Gaines, Micheal (Tina) Gaines all of Mt. Pleasant, James (Lawanda) Russell, Chad Russell, Chris (Katrina) Gaines, Johnathan (Leslie) Gaines all of Columbia. Great aunt Pastor Frances Orr, Ruth Mayes, Great Uncle Bro. Roy Mayes. Host of special family and friends.

Walk through with family present Saturday November 29,2020, 12noon at 8th and Woodland Street Church.

Funeral Service will be Sunday November 29,2020, 12noon at 8th and Woodland Street Church.

Eulogist- Bishop Terry Haynes

Interment- Pinecrest Memorial Gardens

Face Mask is Required And Social Distancing Will Be Implemented

Roundtree, Napier, and Ogilvie Columbia Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



