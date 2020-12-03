1/1
James A. Derryberry, 72, retired owner and operator of Riverside Discount Furniture and resident of Columbia, died Thursday at Maury Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be conducted Monday at 11:00 A.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Polk Memorial Gardens. The family will visit with friends Sunday from 4:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Memorials can be made to the National Kidney Foundation, www.kidney.org/donation or American Heart Association, https://www.heart.org/. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.
Born June 2, 1948 in Maury County, he was the son of the late Wayne James Derryberry and the late Luthene Littrell Derryberry. Mr. Derryberry worked many years as a manager for Gibson Discount Center. In 1983, he started Riverside Discount Furniture where he worked until his recent retirement. He was a lifelong farmer and a member of the church of Christ.
He is survived by his wife who he married March 9, 1985, Stephanie Rippey Derryberry of Columbia; daughters, Janna (Chris) Stewart of Columbia and Julie Prentice of Columbia; grandchildren, Alison (Justin) Richardson of Columbia, Dylan (Channing) Stewart of Columbia, Chase Stewart of Columbia, and Logan Prentice of Columbia; and sister, Waynese (Jimmy) Hardison.
Active pallbearers will be Justin Richardson, Logan Prentice, Dylan Stewart, Chase Stewart, Ray Rummage, and Jim Stoltz. Honorary pallbearers will be the past and present parents and children of ABC Learning Center.

Published in The Daily Herald from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors
320 West 7th Street
Columbia, TN 38401
(931) 388-4711
