James A. "Jimmy' McKnight
James A. "Jimmy' McKnight, 78, longtime resident of the Mooresville Community, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Maury Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, November 22nd at 2:00 PM at Bills-McGaugh & Hamilton Funeral Home with Brother Randy Wille officiating. Burial will follow in Bryant Cemetery. The family will visit with friends on Sunday from 11 AM until service time at the funeral home. The family requests everyone follow CDC guideline on social distancing and facial covering is required.
Born on January 14, 1942 in Maury County, he was the son of the late Foster McKnight and the late Clara McKnight. He was a 1960 graduate of Marshall County High School. He was married to his high school sweetheart Peggy Reese for 59 years. Jimmy was a member of Mooresville Church of Christ for over 50 years, and served as a deacon. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. He served in the Navy for four years and retired from union Carbide after 38 years. He loved farming, especially raising tobacco and square baling hay, working in his shop, and telling joked and making people laugh.
Survivors include his two daughters, Pamela Finley of Lewisburg, Kimberly (James) Rich of Mooresville; three grandchildren, Bethany (Daniel) Hensley of Culleoka, Colton (Kristin) Primm of Lewisburg, Erika Finley of Lewisburg; two great-grandchildren, Raylee Hensley, Addison Primm; brother, Ronnie (Peggy) McKnight of Culleoka; sister, Debbie Burch of Culleoka, sister-in-law, Susan McKnight of Mooresville; and brother-in-law, Carl McManus of Powder Springs, GA.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Peggy Reese McKnight; son, James A. "Al" McKnight, Jr.; brother, Eddie McKnight; sister, Beverly McManus; and son-in-law, Mike Finley.
Active pallbearers include Matt Cheek, Jimmy Flowers, Bud Richardson, Mike Reese, Sammy Woodward, Wally Tillman.
Bills-McGaugh & Hamilton Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements. Condolences may be offered online at www.billsmcgaugh.com