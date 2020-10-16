1/1
James Andrew "Andy" King Sr.
1963 - 2020
James Andrew "Andy" King, Sr.
Lewisburg - James Andrew "Andy" King, Sr., age 57, a resident of Lewisburg, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Maury Regional Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 20th at 2pm at Heritage Funeral Home with Rick Points officiating. Burial will follow in Ring Cemetery. The family will visit with friends on Monday, October 19th form 4-8pm at the funeral home.
Andy was born in Marshall County and was the son of the late Andrew "Dick" King and late Ethel Steward King. He enjoyed coon hunting and deer hunting. He owned and operated Andy King's Roofing for 40 years and his family was his only employees. He loved working with and spending time with them. He also loved riding motorcycles and will be carried to the cemetery in the Harley Tombstone Hearse. He will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his daughter: Celia King of Lewisburg; sons: James (Britany) King of Lewisburg, Andy (Robin) King of Lewisburg; step sons: James Childress of FL and Timothy Childress of McMinnville; brother: Kenneth (Viana) King of Lewisburg; sisters: Wanda King and Cheryl (Keith) Redd, both of Lewisburg; grandchildren: Johnathan King, Hailee King, Bailee King, LaAngela Cecila, Brody Jones, Jocelyn King, Alexis King, and Aiden King; and the mother of his children: Shelia King of Lewisburg.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife: Barbara Faye King; brothers: Carrol King and Jerry King; sisters: Brenda King and Betty King; and half-sisters: Josephine Floyd and Lucille Alexander.
Pallbearers will be Sean Daniels, Hunter Dugger, Jimmy Dyer, Britany King, Sheila King, and Jerry Lee Wright.
You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TnFunerals.com.



