James Haney
James Haney
Jimmie Hudson Haney Jr. "Jim", 91, retire from Monsanto, died Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Maury Regional Hospital after a brief illness.
Born in Marshall County he was the son of the late Jimmie Hudson Haney and Marzee Sudberry Haney.
After graduating from Forrest High School in Chapel Hill, TN, he served active duty in the Navy during the Korean War. Jim was an avid sports enthusiast. He played baseball with the Columbia Blue Socks. Then he was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals and played AAA ball in Kentucky.
He was married to Ann Johnson Huckaby Haney who preceded him in death in 2010.
He is survived by Ann's sons: Charles and Clifton Huckaby, whom he continued to care for until his death. They playfully called him "Chief". He is also survived by his brother: Virgil Haney and several nieces and nephews. Jim was the brother of the late Tom Haney of Columbia.
Visitation will be held Friday, October 16, 2020 from 10-12 at Williams Funeral Home in Columbia. Service will follow at noon with Mike Williams officiating. Jim will be laid to rest at Polk Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Jim's nephews and great nephews.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Thompson Station Church of Christ. 4721 Columbia Pike, Thompson Station, TN 37179.
Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences can be given to the family online at www.williamsfh.com.



Published in The Daily Herald from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home
2517 Trotwood Avenue
Columbia, TN 38401
(931) 388-2135
