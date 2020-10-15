James "Jay Darling" Haywood
Williamsport - Mr. James "Jay Darling" Haywood, age 81, a resident of the Leatherwood Community, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Maury Regional Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 12PM at Heritage Funeral Home with Bro. Dennis Tidwell and Donnie Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Wilson Cemetery in Hickman County with military honors provided by the Herbert Griffin American Legion Post 19. A visitation will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 3-7PM at the funeral home. The family requests that anyone who is attending the visitation or funeral service please wear a mask. Masks are provided by the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Born on September 19, 1939 in Maury County, James was the son of the late Milton Haywood and the late Vera Henson Haywood. He was a veteran of the United States Army and worked many years for Union Carbide before retiring. James married Joyce King on August 17, 1968 and together they had two children. A loving husband, father and grandfather, James enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and going to estate sales. He was a devoted member of Jones Valley Church of Christ and loved going to church and reading his Bible.
In addition to his wife, Joyce of 52 years, he is survived by his son, Gary Haywood of Columbia; daughter, Kim (Ritchie) Holt of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren: Brandon Potts and Justin Haywood; sisters in law: Mary Ragsdale, Frances Vaughn, Faye Martin; brother in law, Doug King; special friend, Anna Pride; and beloved cats, Tom and Tigger.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Haywood; daughter in law, Diane Haywood; and brothers in law, Glenn King and Buford King.
Pallbearers will be: Kevin Vaughn, Devin Vaughn, Wayne Sellers, Brad Sellers, James Morton, Ronnie King, Calvin Scott, and Tim Martin. Honorary pallbearers will include: the members of Jones Valley Church of Christ and past employees of Union Carbide.
