James M. Clark

James Martin Clark, retired employee of Monsanto Chemical Company, former employee of Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home, and resident of Morel Road in the Sawdust Community, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Maury Regional Medical Center.

Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home with Pastor Lawrence Jackson officiating. Burial will follow in Polk Memorial Gardens. The family will visit with friends Saturday from 4:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. and Sunday from 12:00 P.M. until service time at the funeral home.



