James Robert Gaviglia
Spring Hill - Mr. James Robert Gaviglia, age 87, a resident of Spring Hill, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at his residence.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 6th at 1pm at Heritage Funeral Home with Rick Points officiating. Burial will follow in Maury Memorial Gardens. The family will visit with friends on Thursday, November 5th from 4-6pm at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Born on May 29, 1933 in New York City, New York, James was the son of the late Guy Gaviglia and the late Anna Ruggiero Gaviglia. He was Chief Master Sergeant in the United States Air Force for 23 years. He was of the Catholic faith and enjoyed watching westerns. Most of all, James loved his family. He was such a devoted loving husband and was always involved in the grandchildren's lives, attending the baseball, basketball, and cheerleading that they participated in.
James is survived by his children: Guy (Lucy) Gaviglia of Bagdad, Arizona, Kathleen (Michael) Buesing of Spring Hill, TN, and Delia (Jeffrey) Carlson of Thompson Station, TN; sister: Rita Riccardi of Bayside, NY; grandchildren: Natalie (Chris) Smith, Cherice Gaviglia, Ian Gaviglia, Nicole (Justin) Rossano, Rachel Carlson, Jason Carlson, and James Carlson; great grandchildren: Grace Billman, Cole Smith, Cade Smith, Brett Rossano, and Jonathan Rossano.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lenora Gaviglia and brother, Joseph Gaviglia.
Pallbearers will be Jason Carlson, Jimmy Carlson, Jeff Carlson, Ian Gaviglia, Chris Smith, and Justin Rossano.
