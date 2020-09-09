1/1
James Thomas "Jim" Sanders
James "Jim" Thomas Sanders
Columbia - James "Jim" Thomas Sanders, of Columbia, returned to his Heavenly Father on September 7, 2020. He was born on September 3, 1944, in Bloomington Illinois, to his loving parents, Thomas J. Sanders and Vera M. Farwell Sanders.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Kathy Coil Sanders; sons: Thomas (Arlyne) Sanders of Columbia, Joseph (Cathy) Sanders of Illinois, Benjamin Sanders of Columbia; granddaughters: Lauren (Tylor) Evans, Grace Sanders, Katelyn Sanders; grandson: Tristan Groves; sisters: Mary Sue Owens of Bloomington Illinois, Rita (George) Williams of Forks, Washington and brother: David (Diane)Sanders of Bloomington, Illinois.
Preceded in death by his parents, sister: Rosalie, and brother: John.
Jim served in the United States Army 1965-1967. He was an E-5 crew chief on a Mohawk, fixed wing reconnaissance airplane. After the military he spent his days working as an auto body repairman at South Hill Paint and Body and later in Colorado and Nashville before owning his own shops in Illinois (Ridgewood Autobody) and then in Columbia, Tennessee (Dream-werks).
Service will be held Saturday September 12th, at 11 a.m. at Grace Nazarene Church in Columbia, TN. Visitation will be on hour prior to service. Military honors will be performed by the American Legion Post 19.
Special thank you to past and current members of Grace Nazarene Church for their loving care. Caris Hospice for their kindness and St. Thomas advanced heart group.
Williams Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Condolences may be offered online at www.williamsfh.com.

Published in The Daily Herald from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home
2517 Trotwood Avenue
Columbia, TN 38401
(931) 388-2135
