James William Haithcoat Jr.
June 24, 1933 -
September 6, 2020
Born and raised in Columbia Tennessee, James Jr. graduated from Middle
Tennessee State University with a BS in Physics and Chemistry, where he met his wife to be. He graduated from the University of Tennessee with a BS in Electrical Engineering.
He spent two years in the U.S. Army Signal Corp. He joined the Aerospace Industry and for 28 years his well-traveled career took him to New Jersey, the Marshall Islands, the deep south, the far north and finally to Lompoc for retirement in 1989.
He will be remembered as a good husband, father, grandfather and friend. His honesty, hard work, and easy smile were good examples for his children Emily Wenzinger, a nurse in Idaho, and James III, an engineer in Florida.
He was a member of the First Christian Church of Lompoc, CA, and was active until health issues prevented it.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years Amelia, sister Donna Woods, daughter Emily, son James III and daughter-in-law La'Quita, granddaughters Rebecca Stushnoff and Jill Wenzinger, grandson Lucas Wenzinger and their spouses.
In his memory donations may be made to the Lompoc Food Pantry, 325 North Second Street, Lompoc, CA, or to the Food Pantry in your area.
Service with masks and social distancing will be Saturday, September 26, 10 a.m. at the First Christian Church, 1517 West College Ave., Lompoc, CA.

Published in The Daily Herald from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
