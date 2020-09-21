1/
James William Vaughn
Columbia - James William Vaughn, age 79, passed away on September 20, 2020, at NHC Maury Regional in Columbia, TN.
James was born on June 01, 1941, in Hohenwald, TN, to his late parents James Robert and Ethel Lee Himes Vaughn. James is better known as "Wig," or "Wiggy" worked in construction and on the farm all his life.
A memorial service will be held by his family at a later date.
James is survived by his son: Thomas Vaughn of Mt. Pleasant, TN; siblings: Robert Vaughn of Spring Hill, FL, Fay Embler of Hampshire, TN and Henry (Linda) Vaughn of Hampshire, TN; nephews: James H. Vaughn, David Vaughn; niece: Janet Beth Embler. He is also survived by many other nieces and nephews.
Wiggy is preceded in death by his brother Clyde Vaughn Sr., and his sister Mary Louise Frazier.
Williams Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. You may send the family your sympathy or share your memories at williamsfh.com.

Published in The Daily Herald from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
