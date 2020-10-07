1/1
James "Bud" Wiser
James "Bud" Wiser
James Herbert "Bud" Wiser, 82, retired pressroom manager for ICP in Lewisburg, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at his residence in Columbia.
A memorial service will be conducted Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home with Reverend Mike Roberts officiating. The family will visit with friends Saturday from 11:00 A.M. until service time at the funeral home. Military honors will be provided by Herbert Griffin American Legion Post 19.
The family suggests memorials to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.
Born December 14, 1937 in Giles County, he was the son of the late James William Wiser and the late Ellen Sanders Wiser. He served in the United States Army and the National Guard. Mr. Wiser was a TSSAA basketball referee and avid golfer, he enjoyed playing and was a member of Mt. Pleasant Country Club. He loved his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, whom he married in 1984, Nancy Johnson Wiser of Columbia; children, Stan Johnson, James Michael Wiser, Leigh Ann Abernathy, Steve Johnson; grandchildren, Zachariah Johnson, Kinsley Johnson, Allison Abernathy, Erin Abernathy, Ashley Abernathy; and great great grandchild, Adalee McCanless.
The family would like to express a special thanks to special friends, Teresa and Doug Yant, and Antonio at Caris Hospice.

Published in The Daily Herald from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors
320 West 7th Street
Columbia, TN 38401
(931) 388-4711
