James "Jimmy" Woodall
Columbia - James Christopher "Jimmy" Woodall, 81, retired engineer with CSX Railroad, died Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at his residence in Columbia.
Funeral services will be conducted Sunday at 1:00 P.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home with Brother David Ussery and Brother Mylen Coble officiating. Burial will follow in Santa Fe Cemetery with military honors provided by Herbert Griffin American Legion Post 19. The family will visit with friends Saturday from 3:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. and Sunday from 12:00 P.M. until service time at the funeral home.
The family suggests memorials to Mt. Wesley Akin Church of the Nazarene, 2013 New Highway 7, Columbia, TN 38401 or Viola Baptist Church, 2605 Williamsport Pike, Columbia, TN 38401. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.
Born September 28, 1939 in Davidson County, he was the son of the late Marion Christopher Woodall and the late Frances Haywood Woodall Fraser. Mr. Woodall served in the United States Air Force. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing. Mr. Woodall loved spending time with his family, loved talking and never met a stranger. He was a very faithful God-fearing man. Mr. Woodall was a member of Mt. Wesley Akin Church of the Nazarene.
Survivors include his wife, whom he married April 15, 1995, Eunita McCormick Woodall; son, Neel (Tammy) Woodall; daughters, Trilene McCormick, Mindi McCormick, Anita (Marvin) Stewart; grandchildren, Kelsie (Jace) Rowland, Sidney (Alyssa) Roberts, Lauren Hali McCormick (Quinton Norwood), Joey Stewart, Hunter Stewart; great grandchildren, Everett Rowland, Corbin Rowland, Grant Rowland, Shilah Roberts, Penelope Roberts, Jamarian Norwood, Jaceyon Norwood; brother, Eddie Woodall; sister-in-law, Caroline Edmonds; nephew, James "Jimbo" (Lori) Woodall, great nieces and nephews, Mandy Birkel, Jackson Woodall, Ryan Woodall, Gina Woodall; and cousins, Patricia Ann Buchanan , and Bill Buchanan.
Active pallbearers will be Neel Woodall, Jimbo Woodall, Marvin Stewart, Sidney Roberts, Joey Stewart, and Jace Rowland. Honorary pallbearers include members of Mt. Wesley Akin Church of the Nazarene.

Published in The Daily Herald from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors
320 West 7th Street
Columbia, TN 38401
(931) 388-4711
