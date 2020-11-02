1/1
Hampshire - Mrs. Jane Alexander, age 65, wife of Rick Alexander and a resident of Hampshire, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Maury Regional Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home with Pastor Lee Stevenson and Lory Catlett officiating. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 4:00 – 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks are preferred by the family but not required and are provided by the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Born on December 1, 1954 in Hohenwald, Jane was the daughter on Grace Scott Farris and the late Allen Farris. She was the Valedictorian of the class of 1972 at Hampshire School. She worked nearly thirty three years as a school bus driver before retiring in 2018. Jane married Rick Alexander on February 11, 1984. They were faithful members of Columbia First United Methodist Church where they were members of the Joe Pearson Faith Movers Sunday School class. She loved gardening, collecting owls and spending time with her dog. A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, Jane will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.
In addition to her mother and husband, she is survived by her children: Barbara (Michael) Massey of Cross Bridges, Lisa (Michael) Carpenter of Hampshire, Jeff Fautt of Columbia, Mike Fautt of Hampshire, Charles (Sarah) Alexander of Gallatin; sister, Peggy (Tim) Victory of Hohenwald; grandchildren: Alex Massey, Shelby (Hunter) Johnson, Nicholas Harger, Neely Fautt, Ava Alexander, Lilly Alexander, Lane Alexander; great grandchildren: Katie Beth Johnson, Ellie Johnson; nephews: Jimmy Farris, Brandon Farris, Trevor Victory, Nathan Farris; and special friend, Rachel Whitwell.
Along with her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, Walter Craig Farris; and sister, Linda Farris.
Pallbearers will be: Michael Carpenter, Michael Massey, Adrian Newton, John Weathers, Vashel Patel, Gary May, and Mike Ford. Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the Joe Pearson Faith Movers Sunday School Class at Columbia First.
You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TnFunerals.com.



Published in The Daily Herald from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
